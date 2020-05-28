Jameis Winston Gets Boxing Lesson From Keith Thurman, 'Step Twist!'

Play video content Breaking News

Jameis Winston is adding yet another sport to his training arsenal ... this time it's boxing -- and the NFL QB is doing it with a personal punching lesson from Keith Thurman!!!

The new Saints quarterback hit up the legendary St. Pete Boxing Club in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Thursday to get in a boxing sesh with One Time -- and the vid of the training is pretty intense.

Thurman showed Jameis how to throw punches with knockout power ... and by the end of it -- the former No. 1 overall pick looked all right hitting the heavy bag!!

Of course, Winston is used to being a multi-sport athlete -- he used to pitch for Florida State while he was a superstar QB there -- so it ain't exactly a surprise to see him take the training so quickly.

As for Jameis' workout regimen this offseason ... the 26-year-old has done it all -- from pushing cars, to swinging baseball bats to dodging heavy bags being thrown at his head.