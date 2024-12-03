Jameis Winston Prays To Be Delivered From Pick-Sixes After Game-Losing INT

Jameis Winston had a come-to-Jesus moment after the Browns' ninth loss of the season ... praying for the Lord to prevent him from throwing pick-sixes during his postgame interview.

The 30-year-old had numerous memorable moments against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football" ... kicking things off with yet another classic pregame speech that even included the program's signature jingle.

"funny thing about this opportunity is we all know... dun dun dun dunnn DUN DUN! DUN DUN!" - @Jaboowins 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6lU6A7D0xq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 3, 2024 @Browns

Once the game was underway, so was the "Jameis Winston experience" -- the QB ended up breaking the Browns' single-game passing record previously held by Josh McCown by throwing 497 yards and four touchdowns.

But, just as Winston fans know all too well, the good comes with the bad ... and the three interceptions he threw along the way cost Cleveland big time -- as two of the INTs were taken to the house.

The Florida State product was well aware of the role he played in the loss ... and while he believes he has improved over the course of his career, he knows there's still room for improvement.

"I'm just praying for the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes," he said. "That's not me. Phenomenal game. Offense, do some great things. But I messed it up."

Of course, Winston is super religious ... and uses his platform to discuss his relationship with God and how it motivates him on and off the field. While he was certainly bummed about the result, he made it clear it was another opportunity to "glorify the Lord."

Winston also had social media abuzz for how he utilized his promo shots for the game ... as he hammed it up for the cameras, while Bo Nix elected for a more stoic pose.

I need you to watch the video Jameis Winston recorded for this QB comp on ESPN 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5UOJw32JxK — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 3, 2024 @cjzero