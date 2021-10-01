Jameis Winston, Cam Jordan Donating $1k For Every TD, Sack To Hurricane Ida Fund

Jameis Winston and Cam Jordan are stepping up once again to help New Orleans recover ... with the stars pledging a donation for every team touchdown and sack to the Hurricane Ida relief fund.

The New Orleans Saints QB and defensive end announced the dope gesture on Friday -- Winston will shell out $1,000 per team touchdown and Jordan will hand over $1,000 per team sack to help build back the local communities.

As of Week 3, the Saints have 9 TDs and 6 sacks ... and plan to add more when they finally eturn to the Superdome on Oct. 3 against the NY Giants.

"Hurricane Ida has had a devastating effect on New Orleans and the broader Southern Louisiana region," Winston said in a statement.

“We are blessed to be able to return to the city this week, but we know our return does not signify the full restoration of New Orleans and the surrounding area."

Winston says the money will go toward non-profit organizations to contribute to both short-term and long-term needs in hopes of bringing the community back and better than ever.

Winston and Jordan are also asking fans and businesses to help out as well ... by asking them to pitch in any amount to #FORNOLA.

"Nola is a city built from family and community, it has become a home for my family and teammates," Jordan says.

"We pledged as one to continue helping our city rebuild and being what it needs as we work through this time to restore.

The duo already donated a combined $90k this month after the Category 4 storm destroyed their city in late August ... and the Saints owner Gayle Benson also donated $1 million.