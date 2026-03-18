MLB Teams Unveil Opening Day Dishes, Two-Foot Hot Dogs And Loaded Shakes!

Opening Day is next week, but baseball fans better start making room in their stomachs now ... 'cause TMZ Sports got an inside look at menus from several teams across MLB -- and they'll have a root-root-rooting for the home team!!

The Cubs, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Marlins, Nationals, Orioles, Rays and White Sox revealed some of the specialty menu items from Levy Restaurants that will be available when the first pitch is thrown.

For those in the DMV hoping to catch a Nationals game, the DC Monument Chicken Tower has it all. Inspired by the Washington Monument ... it comes with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, mixed greens, creamy chipotle ranch and gruyère cheese on a soft pretzel bun.

For the fans in the 305 ... the Miami Marlins are serving up a two-foot, yes TWO-FOOT, machete -- an item that originated from the Mexico City street food culture.

It's made out of a flour tortilla griddled on the flat top with melted mozzarella and Oaxaca cheeses, house-marinated carne asada, smoky guajillo pepper sauce, salsa verde and cilantro.

Diamondback fans should be prepared to bring their sweet tooth to Chase Field ... 'cause the Take Me Out To The Ballgame Shake is completely loaded. A salted caramel shake, whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kat bars and Cracker Jacks.

Dodger fans looking for a cool drink on a hot, sunny day in L.A. might want to start with the Watermelon Habanero Margarita to quench their thirst. A Tequila shaken with fresh lime juice and a house watermelon-habanero mix for the perfect balance of sweet and heat ... served over ice with a zesty Tajín-dusted rim.