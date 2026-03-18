Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Venezuela Players, Fans Celebrate After Defeating Team USA In WBC Final

Venezuela Baseball Fans, Players Celebrate WBC Win ... After Defeating Team USA

By TMZ Staff
Published
Venezuela celebrates wbc getty 1
Getty

Venezuela is on top of the baseball world after toppling Team USA in the finals of the World Baseball Classic ... and the players and fans were loving every second of it -- celebrating from the moment they scored the final out!

Fans were going wild in Alfredo Sadel Square, located in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela ... where they were throwing drinks and jumping for joy after Daniel Palencia struck Roman Anthony out to win the country's first-ever title in the tournament.

While supporters were partying in Venezuela, back stateside, Venezuelan fans were living it up inside LoanDepot Park in Miami. The stadium concourse was filled with fans chanting and using noisemakers -- a celebration that lingered in the area for an hour.

The celly wasn't contained to just that area in the stadium -- it was a pandemonium all over. Even on the escalators, as fans made their way to the streets ... where it's safe to assume the festivities didn't stop once they left the stadium.

On the field, players for the team Venezuela were overcome with emotion after the final out. Eugenio Suarez delivered an impassioned postgame interview -- saying "nobody believed in Venezuela."

"But now we won the championship today! It’s a celebration for all of the Venezuela [people]."

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, who served as the hitting coach for Venezuela, was spotted on camera with tears in his eyes after watching his country take home the title. Miguel Rojas, who wasn't given insurance to play in this year's tournament (a big risk for him), shared a video celebrating with his kids after the win.

For many members of the squad, the celebration will have to be short-lived, as MLB Opening Day is just days away. But, for now ... enjoy the party, Venezuela!

Related articles