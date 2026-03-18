Venezuela Players, Fans Celebrate After Defeating Team USA In WBC Final

Venezuela is on top of the baseball world after toppling Team USA in the finals of the World Baseball Classic ... and the players and fans were loving every second of it -- celebrating from the moment they scored the final out!

Fans were going wild in Alfredo Sadel Square, located in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela ... where they were throwing drinks and jumping for joy after Daniel Palencia struck Roman Anthony out to win the country's first-ever title in the tournament.

VENEZUELA ES CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL ⚾️



La Plaza Alfredo Sadel se desborda de felicidad 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/ENHMGBOGvU @darwingonzalezp

While supporters were partying in Venezuela, back stateside, Venezuelan fans were living it up inside LoanDepot Park in Miami. The stadium concourse was filled with fans chanting and using noisemakers -- a celebration that lingered in the area for an hour.

The celly wasn't contained to just that area in the stadium -- it was a pandemonium all over. Even on the escalators, as fans made their way to the streets ... where it's safe to assume the festivities didn't stop once they left the stadium.

On the field, players for the team Venezuela were overcome with emotion after the final out. Eugenio Suarez delivered an impassioned postgame interview -- saying "nobody believed in Venezuela."

"But now we won the championship today! It’s a celebration for all of the Venezuela [people]."

This is an incredible interview by Eugenio Suarez.



His passion, his pride for his country, how much it means to Venezuela



Baseball is the best pic.twitter.com/KpfLuWGYH2 @BaseballQuotes1

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera, who served as the hitting coach for Venezuela, was spotted on camera with tears in his eyes after watching his country take home the title. Miguel Rojas, who wasn't given insurance to play in this year's tournament (a big risk for him), shared a video celebrating with his kids after the win.

Miguel Cabrera was overcome with emotion after his country took home the title pic.twitter.com/QwWJU2mc17 @TalkinBaseball_