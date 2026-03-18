Team USA Ditches Silver Medals After Falling Short in WBC Final

Team USA got their silver medals … and then made it clear they didn’t want ‘em.

Seconds after a crushing 3-2 loss to Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic final, multiple U.S. stars were seen pulling the medals right off their necks -- some before they even reached the dugout.

Cameras caught guys like Mason Miller, Kyle Schwarber, Logan Webb and Bobby Witt Jr. ditching the hardware almost instantly in a moment that’s now blowing up online.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The scene couldn’t have been more split.

On one side, Venezuela was celebrating its first-ever WBC title after a dramatic ninth-inning win. On the other, Team USA sat in stunned silence … ripping off medals that felt more like reminders than rewards.

But not everyone handled it the same way.

While teammates were tossing aside silver, Bryce Harper -- who had just crushed a clutch, game-tying homer in the eighth -- broke away from the line entirely and walked over to congratulate Venezuela’s players with hugs.

Harper later made it clear where he stood.

He admitted he hates finishing second -- saying he’s “not O.K. with winning silver” and wants gold like anyone else -- but still gave Venezuela full respect for getting it done, adding, “They’re on top.”

That contrast says everything.

Same heartbreak, totally different reactions: some ditching the medals, others showing love to the champs.

It’s not the first time elite athletes have had that kind of response, either. The medal rejection felt a lot like when Canada's men's national ice hockey team players were handed commemorative stuffed animals at the Olympics -- only for some to awkwardly ditch them almost immediately.