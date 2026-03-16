Shohei Ohtani Takes Blame After Team Japan’s WBC Heartbreak

Shohei Ohtani is taking the blame after Team Japan’s shocking exit from the World Baseball Classic … posting an emotional message to fans apologizing for falling short.

The Japanese superstar shared the note on Instagram after Japan’s title defense came to an abrupt end ... thanking supporters for backing the team -- while admitting he feels responsible for the disappointing finish.

“To all the fans, thank you for your support,” Ohtani wrote. “Your cheers pushed us forward every single day. We couldn’t reach the result we hoped for, and I strongly feel my own shortcomings.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Japan entered as the defending champs after winning the 2023 WBC … when Ohtani famously struck out Mike Trout in the championship game to seal the title and take home MVP honors.

This time around, Samurai Japan looked dominant early. The squad rolled through pool play at the Tokyo Dome with an undefeated record to advance to the knockout stage.

Ohtani was a huge reason why. The Dodgers superstar mashed three home runs and delivered several clutch moments -- including a leadoff blast in the quarterfinals that electrified the crowd and briefly gave Japan momentum.

But things unraveled in the knockout round.

In Miami, Japan jumped out to an early lead -- highlighted by Ohtani’s homer and a three-run shot from Shota Morishita -- before Venezuela stormed back with a string of big hits and ultimately pulled off the 8–5 comeback win ... ending Japan’s title defense.

Despite the loss, Ohtani made sure to thank everyone who was part of the run.

“To the players, the manager, the coaches, and all the staff who supported the team … I am truly grateful for the experience of being able to play baseball with all of you as a member of Team Japan,” he wrote.

The two-way phenom also showed some serious sportsmanship.

“And to everyone from Venezuela who won -- congratulations," he ended his post.