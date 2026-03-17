Aaron Judge and Team USA Baseball Wear Game-Worn Olympic Hockey Sweaters To WBC Final

USA baseball is looking to channel a little Olympic magic ahead of the World Baseball Classic final against Venezuela ... as the team pulled up to the ballpark rocking game-worn sweaters from the gold medal-winning men's hockey team!

Each member of the squad got to rep a different player as they made their way to the crucial matchup ... and it was all thanks to Fanatics.

The captain of Team USA baseball, Aaron Judge, was handed the jersey of Auston Matthews -- who captained the men's hockey team during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Other players spotted in the Red, White and Blue included Mason Miller, David Bednar, Logan Webb and Bryce Harper.

Pete Crow-Armstrong made it clear he called dibs on "his boy" Jack Hughes ... adding they wanted to show how the men's hockey team winning it all has inspired them during their WBC run.

The tournament has been anything but smooth for the Stars and Stripes. Mark DeRosa, the manager of Team USA, found himself in some hot water after he "misspoke" hours before their shocking loss to Team Italy -- where he said they had already clinched their spot in the quarterfinals.

It didn't come back to bite them, but when he tried to clear up the controversy, he added another mix-up to the pile.