Model Sips Espresso In Lingerie To Celebrate Italy's World Baseball Classic Run

If Italy needed any more motivation to win their World Baseball Classic semifinal matchup with Venezuela ... here's a stunning model wearing nothing but lingerie and a jersey to show support for her home country's team ahead of Monday's crucial game!!

The folks at Eats are capitalizing on all the action going down in the tournament ... and they joined forces with Ines Trocchia to pay tribute to Italy and their epic home run celebration.

The clip is really well done -- Ines takes several sips from a cup as she salutes the team ... and even kisses a baseball for good measure. It's a bit too sexy to share on our site -- but here's the link. You're welcome in advance.

For those who haven't tuned in to the guys representing Lo Stivale so far, they down a shot of espresso every time someone hits a dinger -- no matter how many home runs a single player hits.

Checking in on Vinnie P after his busy night at the espresso machine ☕️ pic.twitter.com/AFwCef1U0c @WBCBaseball

Just ask captain Vinnie Pasquantino, who rocked three homers in a lopsided 9-1 win over Mexico last week -- he was wired to the max after advancing in the tourney ... admitting he was "beaned up" from all the caffeine.

As for Eats, it's a brand formed by creative director Chris Applebaum following the success of the Carl's Jr. campaign with Paris Hilton -- where she ate a burger while washing her Bentley -- and features models showcasing their favorite food and drink.

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Ines did the shoot in Calabasas over the weekend ... fresh off her run as the host of the TMZ After Dark tour!!