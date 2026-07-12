President Trump Says He Spoke With Lindsey Graham Hours Before His Death

Play video content Video: Trump Says He Talked to Lindsey Graham Hours Before He Died CNN

President Trump says he spoke with Lindsey Graham a few hours before the senator died -- and he thought Lindsey was just fine.

The commander-in-chief made the revelation to CNN's Jake Tapper during a Sunday morning phone interview in which Trump also said Lindsey indicated he was tired during their 6:30 PM call yesterday evening.

As you know, Lindsey died from a brief and sudden illness some time after his call with Trump, according to his staff. An exact cause of death has not been released.

Play video content Video: Lindsey Graham's 911 Call Points to Chest Pains Before His Death CNN/Broadcastify.com

CNN also obtained dispatch audio from 8:30 PM ... just 2 hours after his call with Trump ... during which a caller reported that someone suffered chest pains and seemingly went into cardiac arrest at Lindsey's home.

In his convo with Tapper, Trump said he learned about Lindsey's death at 2 AM Sunday, and, in his opinion, Graham must have died fast considering their call just hours earlier.

When Tapper tried to switch topics to the Iran war, Trump got slightly annoyed and told the longtime CNN anchor out of respect for Lindsey he's not talking about the middle east.

Trump then pivoted to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying Lindsey's "finest moment was his defense of Brett Kavanaugh."

You may recall ... in 2018, Kavanaugh's confirmation process was nearly derailed by sexual misconduct allegations going to his youth, which culminated in Senate hearings highlighted by testimony from one of his accusers, Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh eventually got through the process and was confirmed as a sitting judge on the Supreme Court.