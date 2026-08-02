Sen. Bernie Moreno Calls Rep. Max Miller a Danger, Says He Should Leave Congress

Get Help and Get Out of Congress!!!

Sen. Bernie Moreno is done biting his tongue over former son-in-law Rep. Max Miller ... publicly branding the Ohio congressman "a danger" to his daughter and calling for him to leave office.

Moreno broke his silence Sunday after Miller accused his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, of struggling with "significant mental health challenges" during a video defending himself against allegations of abuse, which he denies.

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Miller said Emily's alleged struggles contributed to accusations he "firmly disputes" ... insisting he raised the issue not to embarrass her, but out of concern for the former couple's young daughter.

Bernie fired back with a blistering statement of his own ... saying the two years since Emily’s divorce have been "pure hell" for his family and accusing Miller of increasingly "erratic and dangerous behavior."

The Republican senator said Miller "needs serious psychological help" and declared ... "He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter."

Bernie went even further, saying Miller fails any basic character standard for elected office and "should not serve in the House of Representatives."

As TMZ previously reported ... Emily and Miller have been locked in a bitter custody fight ... with Emily accusing the congressman of getting physical with her and endangering their daughter. Miller has denied the allegations.