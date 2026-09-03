Influencers Kicked Out of U.S. Open After Posting Credentials Online

Play video content Video: U.S. Open Gives Influencers the Boot After Credentials Hit Social Media TMZ.com

Influencers Meg Radice and Audrey Jongens say they were kicked out of the U.S. Open after posting photos of their credentials online ... and they’re begging to be let back in.

The women, of the Instagram account The VIP List, tell TMZ they partnered with one of their favorite restaurants at the tournament and planned to film content throughout the event. They were thrilled to receive credentials after attending the Open for the past three years ... but their excitement was short-lived after they posted photos showing them off on Instagram Stories.

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Meg and Audrey say they went to the restaurant for dinner and drinks, but before making it to the tennis courts, they were informed their credentials could no longer be used. They say their access was stripped just two hours after they arrived.

The influencers insist they had no idea posting the credentials violated any rules ... and say they were simply excited to share the experience with their followers. They had also cleared their schedules and planned to attend every day for the full two weeks.

So, will they accept an invitation back? Absolutely! They tell us they'd gladly go with anyone ... even a random person, if it meant getting back inside.

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The women say no one from the U.S. Open has reached out since their credentials were revoked ... but they’re hoping someone sees their story and comes to the rescue. They say they don’t even need an apology ... they just want their credentials back.

Meg and Audrey add there's no beef with the Open ... which they call their favorite sporting event.