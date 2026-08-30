Alix Earle Flaunts Oiled-Up Bod in Teeny Bikini

Oiled Up With a Cherry on Top

Alix Earle is bringing Barbie to life ... stripping down to some barely-there cherry lingerie and looking every bit the blonde bombshell.

The influencer showed off the jaw-dropping look in a new video, rocking a platinum blonde bob and a tiny bra-and-thong set covered in cherries.

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Alix worked the camera from every angle ... striking poses and showing off her curves as she served up some serious life-size Barbie energy.

And, yes, the cherry theme was very much intentional -- Alix captioned the clip, "& the cherry on top" with cherry and kiss emojis.

The sexy shoot comes after Alix was spotted on a Hollywood set looking like another blast from the past ... rocking blonde curls, a floral Chloé outfit and puffing on a cigarette between takes.

Alix has been leaning hard into the bombshell looks lately ... from barely-there bikinis during her globe-trotting summer to her latest old-school Hollywood transformation.