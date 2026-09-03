Aryna Sabalenka Clashes with U.S. Open Reporter Over Partying Question

Aryna Sabalenka -- the world's No. 1 women's tennis player -- is kicking ass on and off the U.S. Open courts ... blasting a reporter for asking what she views as a ridiculous question about NYC parties.

Sabalenka talked to the media Wednesday night after beating Polina Iatcenko 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the third round ... and one journalist dared to ask about her mood at the tournament after she was seen partying last week. Wrong move, pal, 'cause Sabalenka lost it.

Like a calm before the storm ... Sabalenka sighs, shakes her head, rolls her eyes and then lit into him, saying, “You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun. Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? Like, what kind of question is that?"

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She went on ... "Just because I posted some, like, activities with brands and you think I've been partying, not training?

The reporter tried to clarify/backtrack, quickly claiming he wasn't suggesting she was partying.

But Aryna cuts him off and points out that he "literally said that" while giving another big sigh and telling him to move on.