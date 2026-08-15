Influencer Brianna Olsen Says Santos Salazar's Arrest Was Blown Out of Proportion

Play video content Video: Brianna Olsen BACKGRID

Influencer Brianna Olsen says her baby daddy's arrest has been totally blown out of proportion ... claiming an attempted murder booking goes way too far.

Photogs caught up with the star on Saturday and asked her about Santos Salazar -- the father of her recently born child who was arrested early Thursday morning.

Brianna says she's hired an attorney to spearhead Santos' defense ... and they're keeping details of what allegedly went down private for now.

That said, Brianna thinks when people learn what allegedly happened, they'll totally disagree with the attempted murder booking. Worth noting, Brianna doesn't say Santos didn't do anything wrong ... just that the attempted murder label is too intense.

As for next steps ... Brianna notes Santos has an arraignment Monday. She also admits she doesn't have the money to pay Santos' $1 million bail -- so it looks like he's stuck behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, Brianna says he doesn't have a cellmate right now ... though he is super cold in the joint.

Brianna also answered some questions about her former friend Perez Hilton, who was hospitalized after exhibiting concerning behavior on a live stream earlier this month.