Courtney Clenney Pushed and Threatened By Female Inmates in Jail, Lawyer Says

Courtney Clenney is having a rough go of it in jail, getting into fights with other female inmates who have threatened her because she killed her boyfriend ... at least according to her lawyer.

Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, tells TMZ ... Courtney has received numerous threats from other female inmates, mostly Black women, in the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Center.

Prieto tells us the other inmates would start the fights, shoving Clenney and saying, "You killed your boyfriend ... I'm gonna f*** you up." Prieto noted the incidents never escalated into full-scale violence, but Clenney felt as if her life was in danger at times.

During her four years in the jail complex, Clenney was transferred three to four times to other housing units because of threats, according to Prieto, who says Courtney is currently in a single cell.

A rep for Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation (MDCR) tells TMZ ... Courtney was initially housed in a special housing unit separated from gen pop for high-profile inmates due to all the media coverage surrounding her case after she was arrested in 2022 for killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

The rep said Courtney wore a red jumpsuit to her court appearances, indicating she was housed in the special unit. Prieto said about 9 months later, Courtney was transferred to general population and was then outfitted for her court appearances in an orange jumpsuit.

In a statement, the MDCR tells TMZ ... "The Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department utilizes an objective classification system to facilitate the effective, efficient, safe housing and management of inmates. Based on Inmate Clenney's classification status, she is in general population."

As you know ... Courtney, who was facing second-degree murder, pled guilty to manslaughter ... and she was sentenced to six years in a Florida state prison. She's already served four years in county jail and gets credit for time served, so she could be back on the streets in two years.

It's unclear which state prison Courtney will be transferred to ... but in the meantime, we're told she's being housed away from gen pop in county jail. She has other prisoners in her housing unit ... but she has no contact with them.

In addition, we're told Clenney has her own cell with a bed, toilet, and sink ... and, like any other prisoner, she's allowed to leave her cell ... depending on security factors that may impact jail operations.

We're told Courtney can take showers, go to recreation, eat three squares a day, and visit with lawyers and loved ones over video calls.