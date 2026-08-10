Courtney Clenney's Father Hopeful She Can Rebuild Her Life After Prison Sentence

SHE HAS A FUTURE AHEAD OF HER

Play video content Video: Courtney Clenney’s Dad Speaks Outside Court, Hopes Daughter Can Start Over NBC 6 South Florida

Courtney Clenney's father, Kim, held court outside the courthouse Monday after his daughter pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 6 years in prison ... and he hopes she's able to rebuild her life when she gets out.

In an emotional statement, Kim said he was relieved his family could finally move forward after more than four years with no end in sight.

Play video content Video: Courtney Clenney Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter Local 10 News / Court TV

Courtney, the former OnlyFans model, will receive credit for the 4 years she's already served in the 2022 death of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli ... meaning she could be released in less than 2 years with additional credits.

Fighting back tears, Kim said ... "Courtney has a future ahead of her. As her father, I'm looking forward to that day she can begin rebuilding her life."

Courtney's mom, Deborah, did not speak during the press conference.

As we reported ... Courtney pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday morning ... and it's about as good a deal as she could get, considering she was facing the possibility of life in prison.

Courtney will have to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment when she's released ... and it sounds like her dad thinks she has a chance to salvage her life.