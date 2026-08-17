Influencer Santos Salazar Released From Jail After Attempted Murder Arrest

Influencer Santos Salazar is a free man, 'cause he has been released from jail after spending several days behind bars in connection with an alleged attempted murder investigation, TMZ has learned.

We got photos of Santos leaving an L.A. jail Monday evening, grinning from ear to ear and relishing in his new-found freedom. He's joined by some fellow inmates whom he seemingly made friends with while in the slammer.

According to online records, the case was rejected by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office ... meaning prosecutors did not file criminal charges against Santos at this time -- after he had been booked on suspicion of attempted murder last week.

As we previously reported ... LAPD responded to a domestic violence call at a Los Angeles-area residence last week. He was booked early last Thursday morning and held on $1 million bail.

As we reported ... Santos’ attorney, Nicholas Rosenberg, argued the attempted-murder booking was "grossly overcharged" and said a DA reject could result in Santos walking out of jail without charges being filed.

Attorney Rosenberg tells TMZ ... "I wrote a letter to the District Attorney urging them to reject the case based upon a lack of specific to kill and problems of proof for the charges. After waiting until the afternoon session of court the family learned that the District Attorney did reject the case and Santos will be released today. He will return to his fiancée Bri Olsen and his one month old baby son named Sunday.”

Play video content Video: Brianna Olsen Insists Santos Salazar Is Innocent in Attempted-Murder Case TMZ.com

Santos’ release comes just weeks after he and his girlfriend, model Brianna Olsen, welcomed their first child together. The couple had been documenting their journey into parenthood online before Santos’ arrest.

Brianna has publicly maintained Santos’ innocence throughout the case. She also shared footage appearing to show Santos being taken into custody and said she hoped he would be able to come home following his court appearance.

The attempted-murder allegation stems from the domestic violence investigation, but with prosecutors declining to file charges at this time, Santos is no longer facing a criminal case in connection with the arrest.