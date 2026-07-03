Sail Into The Holiday Weekend With Babes On Boats
Sail Into The Holiday Weekend ... Babes On Boats ⚓️
Published
No better way to cruise into the holiday weekend than sailing with Hollywood's sexiest stars making a splash ...
Did someone say, "Boat-side Baddies?!" Gabrielle Union, Sky Bri, and Karin Jinsui are posing pretty out on the decks, and we're just gettin' started, y'all!
Check out the gallery ... More boat babes like Stassie Karanikolaou, Alix Earle, and Livvy Dunne are anchored waiting for you to set sail!