Senior Florida Man Hires Tinder 'Sugar Baby', Pulls Gun When She Tries to Escape

A senior Florida man hired a "sugar baby" he met on Tinder for $1,000 ... but ended their first date by ramming her car and pulling a gun when she attempted to flee.

Here's the deal -- police in Sumter County say 67-year-old David O’Brien told an unnamed woman he met on Tinder earlier this month that he was "looking for a sugar baby" and he'd pay $1,000 per visit, and the duo decided to meet for a date this past Tuesday.

Things appeared to be going as planned -- cops say O'Brien gave the woman $200 and took her to a lingerie store where she bought three items ... and then later gave her another $600 at a restaurant.

However, things seemed to quickly go downhill after O'Brien allegedly took his date back home to The Villages retirement community, where the woman became uncomfortable at his house and messaged three friends to come pick her up, police say.

According to law enforcement, O'Brien allegedly demanded the woman return the money, claiming her leaving "was not the agreement." She refused, and after her friends picked her up ... the scorned O'Brien allegedly chased the group in his Ford F-150 and rammed their car twice, causing it to crash into a pole and become disabled.

Three of the four victims escaped, but cops say O'Brien cornered one of them, reporting ... "The defendant pointed his 22 semi-automatic Ruger at him and told him to get on the ground or he would kill him." This individual only fled to safety once O'Brien was distracted.

Authorities say they tracked down O'Brien and his F-150, where they found him with his gun. He was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and four counts of aggravated battery