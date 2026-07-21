A couple of streamers from Kai Cenat's Streamer University threw a huge graduation party in Tarzana on Monday ... and LAPD flunked the whole bash up.

It was a wild scene ... as many as 2,000 people gathered for the mansion pool party -- which featured influencer Natasha Graziano and Blueface on the mic -- before cops came in with their own loudspeakers and shut it down. Kai did not appear to be at or associated with the event.

Play video content Video: LAPD Shuts Down Kai Cenat Streamer University Graduation Party RMG News

LAPD tells TMZ ... there was a call for a loud party, and officers showed up to the property around 10 PM.

Once the fuzz showed up, people left the property, and there were no other issues -- no arrests or citations.

The giant bash was apparently the end of Streamer University -- Kai's boot camp for online creators -- which he founded as arguably the biggest name in online streaming.

We're just glad to see no one made the bad decision to fight for their right to party.

Play video content Video: Blueface Performance at Streamer University Graduation Party Kick