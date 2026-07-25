See These Stars Stunning in Animal Print Bikinis

Now that summer's in full swing, celebs have been showing off their bikini bodies in some seriously sexy swimwear ... and we've been keeping tabs.

Anyone else noticing a (literal) pattern here?!? A-listers have really been loving the animal print lately ... and so have we!!!

Stars like Tate McRae, Stella Hudgens, Erica Mena have all been getting wet and wild ... sporting spots and stripes on their teeny two-pieces.