Kate Beckinsale Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 53rd Birthday
Kate Beckinsale Hot Shots to Toast Her 53rd Birthday!
Published
Kate Beckinsale is aging like a fine wine ... and we have the hot shots to prove it! KB turned the big 5-3 today, and she's looking amazing!
From the flawless face card to the bangin' bod, this Leo lady always stuns ... which is why we're celebrating her big day with some of her steamiest snaps!
Check out our gallery to see all our favorite hot shots of Kate ... and be sure to send her a little bday love, too!