Priyanka Chopra Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 44th Birthday!

Priyanka Chopra just turned 44 ... and she sure knows how to make our jaws hit the floor!

We'll make any excuse to celebrate this stunning star ... but today's extra special because it marks another trip around the sun.

The birthday bombshell has graced us over the years with some seriously sexy snaps ... so we've rounded up our favorites in honor of her big day ... and trust us when we tell you there's a lot to choose from.