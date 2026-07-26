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Amanda Steele Hot Shots To Slay Her 27th Birthday

Amanda Steele Hot Shots to Slay Her 27th Bday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Amanda Steele Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Amanda Steele Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's a big day for Amanda Steele ... this gorgeous gal just turned 27 ... so here's to another year of steeleing stealing our hearts.

From vlogging to modeling to acting, Amanda really knows how to do it all, including taking sexy snaps.

That's why we decided to round up her hottest shots ... because what better way is there to show her some birthday love?!?

Check out our gallery to see her steamiest shots. Happy birthday, Amanda!

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