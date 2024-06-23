'Euphoria' Star Nika King Thrilled for Season 3, But Unclear If She's Coming Back

Play video content TMZ.com

Nika King says she's stoked the long-awaited third season for "Euphoria" is finally back on track ... but at this point, it's a little unclear if she's even gonna be part of the new season.

We talked to the actress after HBO honchos confirmed the hit show was back in production, and there'd be a time jump in the story ... which Nika says she's all for, considering how long it's been since Season 2 ended.

It makes sense -- especially since cast members have changed in real life ... not to mention the passing of Angus Cloud.

There was a buzz Nika was in dire straits during the hiatus and was doing standup and waitressing to pay the bills -- something that got picked up after one of her comedy gigs.

Now, Nika says she was just joking, assuring us she wasn't hurting for work. In fact ... Nika's starring in a new movie -- "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot."

In any case ... she says she's ready to jump back into her "Euphoria" role once they give her the call ... but like we said, she doesn't quite say that's actually come yet -- although she sounds confident she'll be brought back.