'Euphoria' Star Nika King Says She Hasn't Paid Rent in 6 Months

Nika King says she hasn't been able to pay her rent amid the stop-and-go production schedule for "Euphoria" ... and even crazier, she says she hasn't been acting either.

The "Euphoria" star -- who plays Zendaya's on-screen mom, Leslie -- posted a clip this week showing her doing some standup comedy ... and the joke she dropped in front of a live audience had to do with how much she's struggling right now in real life.

There's some humor and truth mixed into this one ... and it's pretty astonishing to hear.

Nika says people keep asking her when Season 3 of the hit HBO show is airing, but she shrugs her shoulder ... basically admitting that she simply doesn't know. NK goes on to say that with cameras not rolling, she can't afford to pay her rent ... and hasn't for 6 months.

Worse yet, Nika says she hasn't booked anything since "Euphoria" ... which she says is surprising. However, she jokes that Taraji P. Henson told her to get used to it ... and she also jokingly pleaded with Zendaya to get back to the States so they can get back to work.

The new season of "Euphoria" doesn't have a release date yet -- and filming has been on and off over the past several months, amid the strikes and the passing of Angus Cloud.