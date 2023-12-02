'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Died From Acute Heart Failure

Kevin Turen, famous for producing HBO shows like "Euphoria" and "The Idol," died as a result of multiple heart issues ... TMZ has learned.

The producer's official cause of death is acute cardiac dysfunction and hypertrophic heart disease ... according to the medical examiner, who also lists coronary artery disease as another significant factor.

As we first told you ... Kevin suffered a medical emergency while driving his Tesla down a California freeway earlier this month, when his 10-year-old son was in the car.

Kevin's family told us the son was able to navigate the car to the side of the road, calling 911. Kevin was rushed to a hospital, where he ultimately died.

Remember ... we were told investigators quickly ruled out drugs and alcohol as a factor ... and now we know it was a fatal heart issue.