'Euphoria' Producer Kevin Turen Died After Medical Emergency While Driving

Kevin Turen, famous for producing HBO shows like "Euphoria" and "The Idol," died after suffering a medical emergency while driving down a California freeway ... TMZ has learned.

The late producer's father, Edward Turen, and close friend, Michael Heller, tell TMZ ... Kevin was driving his 10-year-old son home from a tennis tournament Sunday when the tragedy happened.

We're told Kevin's Tesla was on autopilot when he suffered a medical emergency, and his son was able to navigate the car over to the side of the freeway before calling 911.

Although he was rushed to a hospital, Kevin was eventually pronounced dead there.

While Kevin's father and friend say drugs and alcohol were NOT involved, we're told authorities are still trying to determine an official cause of death.

Jay Penske, a close friend of Kevin's and CEO of Penske Media Corporation, remembers Kevin as a family man.

Jay released a statement saying ... "Despite his many achievements in Hollywood, Kevin's greatest passion was his family and friends. He was so proud of his children. He and his wife, Evelina, were resolved that their children grow up with great values and ensured they make a difference in the broader world."

Kevin was 44.