Glenn Close Censored for Using F-Word During Golden Globes Speech

Glenn Close's potty mouth got her into some hot water with the CBS censors during Sunday's 82nd Annual Golden Globes Awards.

It all started when the iconic actress delivered a speech before presenting the trophy for Best Motion Picture — Drama — near the end of last night's show.

Close told the audience about a letter she received from the late Katherine Hepburn about the tough-as-nails business of Hollywood. (Hepburn died of natural causes in 2003 at age 96.)

Close quoted Hepburn as saying in the letter that being an actor was a "terrible profession, this terrifying profession, and, let's face it, this delicious way to spend your life."

Then Close went off the rails, proudly declaring, "We are all so f---ing blessed and lucky." Many TV viewers heard a dip in the live feed's audio to censor the foul language. But video of Close's uncensored speech was later uploaded to YouTube.

Despite this, Close presented the Best Motion Picture — Drama — award to Director Brady Corbet and the cast of "The Brutalist."