Nelly Announces Metro Boomin & St. Lunatics Album Dropping in 2026

Nelly and his country grammar cohorts, St. Lunatics, will be giving their best go at bringing that Midwest swing back to hip hop next year ... with an album executive-produced by their hometown super-producer, Metro Boomin!!!

The megastar rapper hosted the 2025 Black and White Ball alongside his wife, Ashanti, and gave the 314 citizens something to cheer for on the entertainment tip.

Nelly stopped the super celebration midway to reveal the Metro Boomin-led St. Lunatics album will be arriving in 2026, and the crowd went wild ... especially the host on stage!!!

It'll be a full circle moment to cap off 25 years. Nelly and St. Lunatics only dropped one album in 2001, and one member in the group, Ali, defected last year and attempted to sue Nelly for $50 million before dropping his suit.

Plenty of celebs witnessed the new album announcement ... Busta Rhymes, Doug E. Fresh, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, DJ Irie, Polow Da Don, and the St. Lunatics all performed mini sets, and several athletes, local leaders, and figures were also in the building.

The event was held once again at The Four Seasons, and Nelly brought in the big-wig sponsors such as CarShield, Apple Bottoms, Date Ideas, Things To Do, and Walmart to make a few dreams come true.

A Harris-Stowe State University student named Te’Ron Moore was surprised -- and blessed -- with a 4-year, full-ride scholarship ... covering tuition, books, and student fees ... as well as a new laptop, iPad, and dorm supplies courtesy of Walmart.