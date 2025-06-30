Nelly Rips Kamala Harris Fans, Notes How He Married Black & She Didn't

Nelly is at his wits' end with fans painting him as a traitor to his race after the "Country Grammar" creator performed at the Donald Trump inauguration event at the top of the year ... he figures he's more pro-Black than their failed candidate!!!

The rap megastar has been fending off critics during his press run for his "We Belong Together" reality series with wife Ashanti ... especially when he stepped into The Shade Room and took aim at Kamala Harris!!!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Nelly highlighted his and Snoop Dogg's monetary support towards Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the years, before flipping the switch on the ex-V.P. and her hubs, Doug Emhoff -- labeling them "the woman of color with the white husband and white kids."

He also stood up for Snoop -- who's been taking lumps too for his separate Trump performance -- and slashed into the Uncle Tom and c**n comments flooding his timeline.

Nelly signed off saying Democratic voters are simply salty their savior Kamala didn't win ... and if they want to start a race war, remember that he's not the Black prosecutor responsible for stamping countless Black men with a criminal record!!!

Ashanti’s mom was OVER Nelly after she heard he was performing at Tr*mps Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/stJo8xavLr — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) June 28, 2025 @stoppfeenin

Fans had grown rabid after Ashanti's momager was seen on the latest "We Belong Together" episode criticizing Nelly's stance -- a stance Ashanti didn't especially love, but hey, it paid out over $1 million!!!

Play video content TMZ.com