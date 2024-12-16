Nelly & Ashanti Host Star-Studded Black & White Ball, Big Donations for St. Louis
Nelly's Black & White Ball made a grand return to his hometown St. Louis on Sunday -- and plenty of his famous friends came out dressed to the nines to support a good cause!!!
The annual charity event took a hiatus last year but came back strong to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and dole out scholarships to Harris-Stowe State University.
Ne-Yo, Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, the St. Lunatics and Shaboozey's "Bar Song" inspiration, J-Kwon, all took the shimmery stage for performances!!!
St. Louis city key holder Metro Boomin, veteran producer Bryan-Michael Cox, pro and college football Hall of Famer Orlando Pace, and Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus all rounded out the guest list -- but Max Del Rosario stole the spotlight.
The young boy was diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease in February but Nelly and the Make-A-Wish Missouri Foundation sped up the Christmas clock for him and the family -- with a check for a new home theater system!!!
Nelly says he knows a thing or two about hardship growing up and is doing his part so kids in his community can have a better shot at making it through life.
STL may be in store for more hip hop extravagance sooner than later ... Nelly and Metro are plotting to bring a festival to the city!!!