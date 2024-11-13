Nelly Won't Be Charged After Casino Arrest for Ecstasy Possession in August

Nelly can put his August arrest for possession of ecstasy behind him and focus on the jackpot he won the same night ... prosecutors will not be issuing the "Country Grammar" rapper any charges.

Chris King, spokesperson for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, tells TMZ Hip Hop, "We don't believe the facts in this case warrant the issuing of charges."

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, gave us further clarity ... "Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney, and his office looked at all the circumstances and after a fair and impartial review of the evidence, declined to prosecute."

We broke the story and it was a strange one ... Nelly hit $50K on a slot machine at a Missouri casino he frequented for years but was arrested a short time later on a warrant stemming from 2018.

Nelly was hauled off to jail after cops said they found 4 ecstasy pills ... his attorney called the arrest overzealous, saying cops basically paraded him through the casino in handcuffs.