Nelly Arrested For Ecstasy Possession

Bad news for Nelly ... the rapper was busted in Missouri ... and cops say illicit drugs are involved.

Nelly was arrested early Wednesday morning for a couple offenses ... possession of four ecstasy pills and not having insurance ... according to online arrest records.

The "Hot In Herre" rapper was busted after being pulled over in Maryland Heights ... a suburb outside St. Louis, Nelly's hometown.

Nelly -- government name Cornell Haynes II -- was taken into custody at 4:45 AM Wednesday and booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department. He's since been released.

TMZ obtained Nelly's mug shot ... and his eyes appear bloodshot and he's mostly expressionless in a black hoodie, white undershirt and some bling.

KRCG news in Missouri was first to report Nelly's arrest.

We reached out to Nelly's camp, as well as police ... so far no word back.