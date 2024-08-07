Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Nelly Arrested For Ecstasy Possession

Nelly Arrested For Ecstasy Possession

Nelly mug shot
Maryland Heights Police

Bad news for Nelly ... the rapper was busted in Missouri ... and cops say illicit drugs are involved.

Nelly was arrested early Wednesday morning for a couple offenses ... possession of four ecstasy pills and not having insurance ... according to online arrest records.

nelly sub
Getty

The "Hot In Herre" rapper was busted after being pulled over in Maryland Heights ... a suburb outside St. Louis, Nelly's hometown.

Nelly -- government name Cornell Haynes II -- was taken into custody at 4:45 AM Wednesday and booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department. He's since been released.

Nelly Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Nelly Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

TMZ obtained Nelly's mug shot ... and his eyes appear bloodshot and he's mostly expressionless in a black hoodie, white undershirt and some bling.

KRCG news in Missouri was first to report Nelly's arrest.

We reached out to Nelly's camp, as well as police ... so far no word back.

Story developing ...

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later