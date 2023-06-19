Quavo and Offset Reunite to Celebrate Takeoff's Birthday

Quavo and Offset have managed to push past whatever wedge came between them following Takeoff's death to celebrate their fallen comrade's birthday, which would have been his 29th.

On Sunday, the 2 remaining Migos were both chatting it up in Atlanta while wearing Takeoff memorial shirts.

The 2 rap stars nearly came to blows -- only to be separated by Cardi B -- back in February, but time has apparently healed their wounds.

Both men also dropped solo tributes to Takeoff on their IGs.

Takeoff was killed last November ... and his mother is currently seeking justice in the form of a lawsuit aimed at the venue where the shooting took place.