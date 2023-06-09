Takeoff's Mother Sues Venue Where Migos Rapper Was Killed

Against Houston Venue Where He Was Shot & Killed

Takeoff's mother Titania Davenport has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Houston venue where the Migos rapper was shot and killed on November 1.

According to the court docs, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Davenport claims the companies behind 810 Billiards & Bowling failed to take appropriate security measures to protect guests at the venue ... including her son, Takeoff.

The suit, filed Wednesday in Harris County, Texas also cites the lack of security prechecks while knowing Takeoff's celebrity would draw a huge crowd.

Patrick Xavier Clark, the man police say fired the fatal shot that killed the 28-year-old, isn't named in the suit ... but Davenport alleges 810 should have known there was a risk of violence based on past incidents on the premises and the crime in the surrounding area.

Takeoff had a huge memorial service inside State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta and the suit is seeking over a million dollars in damages to cover his funeral expenses, mental anguish, and more.