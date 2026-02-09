Quavo Shrugs Off Patriots Betting Loss, Still Riding With Drake Maye

Play video content TMZSports.com

Quavo rolled the dice on the Patriots bringing home the Lombardi -- and the former Migos star definitely wasn’t spraying champagne when the clock hit zero.

But even though the Atlanta rapper's wallet took a hit -- he placed a $100,000 wager on the Pats to win Super Bowl LX -- he tells TMZ Sports he’s still all-in on New England’s future.

“I bet money on New England … the boys couldn’t fall through for me,” Quavo told us on his way out of Levi's Stadium.

Still, he’s not jumping off the bandwagon -- not with Drake Maye running the show.

“This is his second year. He’s looking good; it’s a great time, it’s a great start,” Quavo said. “It’s time to get back to the drawing board.”

He also weighed in on the halftime spectacle ... giving Bad Bunny major props despite all the chatter surrounding the leadup to the performance.

“I feel like it was awesome,” he said. “We’re artists. Everybody who gets a chance and opportunity to do the Super Bowl should … and I feel like he killed it and the message at the end was great.”