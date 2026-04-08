Pooh Shiesty Ordered to Remain in Custody After Arrest

Pooh Shiesty fans probably won't see him in the studio anytime soon ... because a federal judge decided he's not allowed out of lockup after his most recent arrest.

According to the order, the judge has decided there's no combination of bail conditions that would keep the community at large safe if the rapper were to be released, given the evidence prosecutors say they have against him.

The judge also adds that Shiesty's prior criminal history -- he served multiple years in prison after being convicted in connection to a 2020 shootout -- and his history of violence or use of weapons are contributing factors to the decision.

As you know ... Shiesty was arrested last week, alongside several other alleged co-conspirators, including his father.

The feds claim Shiesty and his crew kidnapped and robbed the rapper Gucci Mane as part of a plot for Shiesty to get out of a recording contract he signed with the rap star's label.