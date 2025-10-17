Gucci Mane Confirms Pooh Shiesty Still on 1017 Label, Pumps Album-Book Combo

Play video content TMZ.com

Gucci Mane celebrated his favorite day of the year, 10/17, on Friday by adding his 17th album and a new memoir to his storied discography ... life jewels in the form of "Episodes" for both the ears and eyes!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Gucci in NYC for his big day and he admits -- despite all the hot tea that was spilled in the paperback form of "Episodes" -- he didn't need approval from any of his friends and fam for some of the juiciest bits ... they already knew the deal!!!

Gucci has lived one helluva life, emerging as one of the most stylish rappers ever, so we had to ask what his favorite fashion-week city is -- which he shamelessly answers New York City. But, you know, when in Rome ...

Although "Episodes" comes in a robust 23 tracks, his recently freed artist, Pooh Shiesty, didn't make the final cut -- but Gucci confirms he's still very much with the 1017 team.