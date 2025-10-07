Pooh Shiesty Immediately Returns to Rap Scene After Early Prison Release

Pooh Shiesty, the Memphis rapper whose music had the streets on lock -- and redefined ski masks into "Shiesty Masks" a few years ago -- is back on the scene after being released early from his 5-year prison sentence!!!

The 25-year-old rap star -- whose real name is Lontrell Williams -- posted up with fellow Memphis artists K Carbon and CEO Big30 late Monday night ... dripped in the latest Gucci fashion and diamond-encrusted jewelry while holding stacks of cash, like he never left the scene.

According to Pooh's prison conditions, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the rapper is to refrain from possessing controlled substances, must submit to one drug test within 15 days of his release, with at least two more periodic tests to follow at the court's discretion, and report to a probation officer.

Remember, Pooh Shiesty was involved in a wild shootout and robbery stemming from a 2020 incident caught on camera ... that led him to plead guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking ... earning him 63 months in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons data center for the high-security Pennsylvania prison where he was holed up no longer lists him as an inmate as of today.

