California Rapper Trapboy JT Brazenly Shoots Music Video Inside IKEA

Long Beach, California rapper Trapboy JT found the perfect way to shoot new content and save his coins from well, trappin' ... by shooting a music video right inside an IKEA store!!!

On Friday, Trapboy JT dropped his new single "Out The Matrix" on WorldstarHipHop -- using plenty of backdrop scenes behind IKEA's wide array of kitchen appliances -- a moment that doesn't seem to be completely authorized ... more so tolerated?

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Trapboy JT tells TMZ Hip Hop his team shot the video at an IKEA location in Carson, a city in the South Bay of Los Angeles County ... his team spent about 45 minutes in the store!!!

He says they attracted a few suspicious stares from employees -- thanks to the "big ass speaker" and "Pooh Shiesty" style mask wardrobe choices.

The daring visual was shot by UpGoodENT, and Trapboy admits the shoot was tougher to execute than the crew initially thought.

For starters, Trapboy says the team got separated at a few points because IKEA's twists and turns will have one foot in the living room and the other shining under a chandelier!!!

They also scoped IKEA's scene for 20 minutes in a hunt for the perfect location ... only to realize they had left the camera in the car, causing them to re-create some scenes.

Trapboy says they ended up shooting the clip then in front of an audience ... the IKEA employees!!!