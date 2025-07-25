Charlie Wilson & El Debarge Honor Singer Andre Wilson After Cancer Death

... Voice Behind Kurupt's 'We Can Freak It'

Uncle Charlie Wilson's family took a setback this week, after his singer nephew Andre "Boogie" Wilson lost his battle to stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Charlie and El DeBarge ahead of their Uncle Charlie's R&B Cookout Tour and got a few honest words of remembrance and reflection.

Andre was best known for singing the hook on Kurupt and DJ Battlecat's West Coast hip hop anthem "We Can Freak It" from 1998 -- Charlie tells us he was a "gifted" artist who could both sing and write music.

He was the oldest son of Gap Band founder Ronnie Wilson, Charlie's brother ... some of his other collabs include pairings with Snoop Dogg and Faith Evans.

El DeBarge appeared to have known Andre as well ... remembering him for having a lot of love in his heart.

Andre's kids have since started a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses and funeral arrangements.

He was 58.