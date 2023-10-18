Charlie Wilson Cosigns Kanye West Working with Ty Dolla $ign for New Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Charlie Wilson has no doubts whatsoever Kanye West's upcoming album is in good hands with Ty Dolla $ign as co-pilot, because according to Uncle Charlie ... Ty's voice is golden as his!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with The Gap Band leader at LAX, where he told us all of Ye's existing backstories -- antisemitism, public tirades, lawsuits -- will have no bearing on the quality of his new music.

Clear version of Ty Dolla Sign playing a snippet of his new song with Kanye West on their new album.



“New album on the mothafucking way” 👀😳😃



¥ $ pic.twitter.com/kAZesg9K09 — Ye Fandom (@YeFandom) October 11, 2023 @YeFandom

We broke the story, Kanye and Ty$ were holed up good and tight in the studio last month, with Ye cranking out 10 songs in a week's time.

They're currently shopping the album but unlike Charlie's projection ... so far, major record labels are giving the impression Ye's antisemitic rhetoric left a lasting stain.

Larry Jackson's indie distributor Gamma counts Snoop Dogg, Usher and Rick Ross as clients, and still remains a viable option for the project.

As for CW, he last appeared on Kanye's 2019 "Ye" album, and tells us he's not a part of this new one. Charlie admits he and Ye lost contact, but says with Ty$ on board, it'll be a win for the project.

Play video content TMZ.com