Jermaine Dupri Says Hip Hop DGAF Right Now, Rips TikTok For Muting His Song

Play video content

Jermaine Dupri entered the dissatisfied hip hop customer chat Monday -- immediately after his protégé Bow Wow -- by declaring war on the social media algorithms he blames for ruining the culture.

The So So Def mogul arrived at his moment of clarity by watching a video of Jay-Z, posted by his friend Isaac Hayes III, where Hov questioned the hip hop community for steadily building up social media platforms instead of building its own.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

JD then revealed a recent encounter with TikTok opened his eyes wide to the BS when one of his songs got struck with a copyright infringement claim, and it became clear to him the culture had relinquished too much of its power.

The Atlanta rap star praised the industry's contributions of yesteryear -- he says Jimmy Iovine, Diddy, the late Andre Harrell and others cared for the craft -- but believes most of today's figureheads could all be bought ... LVRN Records notwithstanding!!!

JD says he also heard nothing but negativity regarding the recent BET HH Awards ... critiques he was able to dodge thanks to his So So Def 30th anniversary showcase that reunited him with Bow, as well as Ludacris, Nelly and Da Brat-Tat-Tat!!!

Bow mirrored much of JD's gripes earlier today in a Twitter rampage of his own.