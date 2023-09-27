Kanye West Working On Solo Album, Lots of Songs, Ty Dolla $ign in the Mix

Kanye West is cooking up more than nude bodysuits for his wife -- he's also hard at work on his next solo project, one that might put his popularity to a major test.

Sources connected to the production tell TMZ Hip Hop, Ye is in a "truly great headspace" and has been cranking out songs at a rapid pace ... completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone.

It's been more than 2 years since Ye released a project, the last being 2021's "Donda," and we're hearing the music and themes will be closer to the "old Kanye" sound ... with less political theatrics than some of his recent endeavors.

We're told Ye's frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign has also been on hand in the studio, so it's also possible they create a joint album in addition to his solo endeavor.

Ye & Dr Dre’s remix album ‘Jesus is King II’ has leaked in its entirety. The album has 10 tracks with new verses from Ye and a stack of features including A$AP Ferg, Anderson .Paak, Thurz, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign & Eminem #kanyewest #drdre #jesusisking pic.twitter.com/QseNn8V6nd — kanyewestaurant (@kanyewestau) September 26, 2023 @kanyewestau

Fans have been fiendin' for new music from Kanye for some time, which would explain Tuesday's frenzy over a leak of Ye's Dr. Dre collab album "Jesus Is King 2."

The excitement for that surprise drop might bode well for Ye's ability to bounce back from controversy ... again.

He's been silent, publicly, since last year's antisemitic rants that cost him several business partnerships, and his billionaire status -- so, it will be interesting to see how the public responds to a musical comeback.