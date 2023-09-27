Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kanye West Working On Solo Album, Lots of Songs, Ty Dolla $ign in the Mix

9/27/2023 12:45 AM PT
Kanye West is cooking up more than nude bodysuits for his wife -- he's also hard at work on his next solo project, one that might put his popularity to a major test.

Sources connected to the production tell TMZ Hip Hop, Ye is in a "truly great headspace" and has been cranking out songs at a rapid pace ... completing nearly 10 tracks this week alone.

It's been more than 2 years since Ye released a project, the last being 2021's "Donda," and we're hearing the music and themes will be closer to the "old Kanye" sound ... with less political theatrics than some of his recent endeavors.

We're told Ye's frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign has also been on hand in the studio, so it's also possible they create a joint album in addition to his solo endeavor.

Fans have been fiendin' for new music from Kanye for some time, which would explain Tuesday's frenzy over a leak of Ye's Dr. Dre collab album "Jesus Is King 2."

The excitement for that surprise drop might bode well for Ye's ability to bounce back from controversy ... again.

He's been silent, publicly, since last year's antisemitic rants that cost him several business partnerships, and his billionaire status -- so, it will be interesting to see how the public responds to a musical comeback.

We're told there's no imminent release date for Ye's new tunes, and he's taking his time with the album in order to mirror the quality his reputation used to hold.

