Charlie Wilson Agrees with Busta Rhymes, Fans Should Put Phones Down

But Busta Has Right to Keep 'Em Out!!!

Charlie Wilson says fans recording with their phones at his concerts are A-OK in his book, but he completely understands why Busta Rhymes is drawing a hard line on the topic.

We spoke to the R&B/Funk legend Monday at LAX, fresh off his own performance at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in NOLA -- the same place Busta had his latest outburst.

Busta was one of the festival openers and the crowd was still filling in as he and Spliff Starr revved things up.

In attempts to maximize the engagement, Busta yelled at fans to put their phones down and feast their eyes on his talents!!!

Crowd focus has been a thorn in Busta's side as of late -- he scolded a crowd the same way at a private event earlier this year.

Uncle Charlie says it's a reasonable request -- he'd prefer fans be engaged with the stage, but in today's social media times, he understands you get what you can!

At 71, Charlie tells us he works damn hard to give fans a good show -- even comparing his tunnel vision to that of Michael Jordan's.