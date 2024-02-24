Busta Rhymes Appears To Get In Physical Altercation With Rapper Nizzle Man

Busta Rhymes seemingly got into an altercation at a club last night ... with fellow rapper Nizzle Man, appearing to draw much of his ire.

Here's the deal ... video of a melee leaked to the popular IG account The Shade Room, and it seems to show Busta getting right in Nizzle Man's face.

Nizzle Man appears to have fallen down the stairs -- whether he tripped or was pushed is unclear -- and Busta's running right after him, grabbing the guy by the wrist to have a word with him.

Not clear exactly what went down ... but BR's not happy with the dude one bit, berating him as a couple other guys drag the 23-year-old rapper down a corridor away from the action.

A few people make to follow after Nizzle and Busta, but several others who look like event security step in front and block them from going any further.

We've checked ... doesn't look like their any pre-standing beef between the two MCs as far as we can tell.

This all reportedly went down at French Montana's album release party in NYC ... the mixtape, "Mac & Cheese 5 (Versions)" is a gigantic project with over six hours of content packed into it -- and French told us all about it in a recent interview.

