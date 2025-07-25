Samara Cyn Eyeing Her Senior Days as XXL Freshman Year Heats Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Samara Cyn's one of the hottest young rappers and a part of XXL's magazine's 2025 Freshman class, and she's already setting her career goal cap -- to the very end!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Samara at LAX this week -- fresh off her appearance on the newly revamped "The Daily Show" ... and our cameraman Charlie Cotton firmly feels she's on her way to the top!!!

Host Josh Johnson made his "Daily Show" debut this week to record-breaking numbers, where Samara dished on a plethora of topics and performed her "hardheaded" single from her recently released "backroads" EP.

Samara called it a huge look and recognizes that fans are connecting to the music -- she was the only woman on the 2025 XXL Freshman, which also included LiAngelo Ball and EBK Jaaybo.

🎉 THE FRESHMAN CLASS IS HERE 🎉



🧑‍🍳Let ’Em Cook



This year’s class is bringing heat you can't ignore.🔥



Meet the 2025 XXL Freshman Class ➡️ https://t.co/Vkz1Vgkau5#XXLFreshman pic.twitter.com/o416YUBvMy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 24, 2025 @XXL

We ask Samara when she thinks she can kick up her feet and consider herself made ... she thinks that moment will happen when she has time to slow down!!!