Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Believe Diddy Got Off Light

Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Diddy Prison Time, No Sweat ... He's Still RICH!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
INVEST IN AN ISLAND, PUFF
Diddy's four-year prison sentence for Mann Act convictions is starting to set in, but Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda think he's got it better than most ... the Bad Boy hitmaker can't ignore the fact that he's something close to a billionaire ... can he?!?

GOTTA PLAY YOUR CARDS RIGHT
TMZ Hip Hop caught up with 50 Cent's G-Unit Soldiers at LAX this week for the full-circle moment, having gotten their take on the Diddy case ahead of the trial.

Now that Diddy's fate is nearly sealed -- barring a permanent prison home -- Yayo and Murda tell us not every convicted felon heads to the bing with millions in the bank ... consider Brother Love blessed!!!

diddy-sentencing-newsroom-reaction-kal-10-03-2025
50 MONTHS IN THE CLINK
There's a general consensus among pundits that Diddy will be released early, but Yayo says Diddy doesn't need to focus on regaining his celebrity rep or music career from jokes ... just find an island to buy and relax!!!

Uncle Murda says Diddy's music hasn't been hitting for years anyway, so no need to call it a comeback. We're sure his "Rap Up 2025" year-end track will be nothing short of entertaining!!!

