Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Believe Diddy Got Off Light

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's four-year prison sentence for Mann Act convictions is starting to set in, but Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda think he's got it better than most ... the Bad Boy hitmaker can't ignore the fact that he's something close to a billionaire ... can he?!?

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with 50 Cent's G-Unit Soldiers at LAX this week for the full-circle moment, having gotten their take on the Diddy case ahead of the trial.

Now that Diddy's fate is nearly sealed -- barring a permanent prison home -- Yayo and Murda tell us not every convicted felon heads to the bing with millions in the bank ... consider Brother Love blessed!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

There's a general consensus among pundits that Diddy will be released early, but Yayo says Diddy doesn't need to focus on regaining his celebrity rep or music career from jokes ... just find an island to buy and relax!!!